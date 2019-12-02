|
|
Bonnie C. Thompson
Great Falls - Bonnie C. Thompson, 92, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Peace Hospice following a stroke suffered on Friday, November 22, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Northwest Family Fellowship on Saturday, February 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Bonnie was born on February 22, 1927, on a farm near Claremont, SD, to Reggie Garrett and Alice Perkins Garrett. She attended her grade school years at Amherst, SD, followed by rural schools. She attended her first year of high school at Claremont High, and then moved to a farm near Langford, SD. She graduated from Langford High School.
She met Marvin Thompson and they married in Fort Leonardwood, MO, on December 24, 1945. She taught at a country school for two years. She then started her family of five children, Keith (Myra) Thompson of Wanchese, NC, Monica (Paul) Haarstad of Port Orchard, WA, Denis (Becky) Thompson of Great Falls, Dan (Jody) Thompson of Belt, and Don (Karen) Thompson of Great Falls.
Bonnie was very active in her church home in Britton, SD, where she resided for many years. She led Bible study at the nursing home. She loved embroidery, quilting, reading and praying for others. She shared her faith with everyone she encountered. After retirement, she and Marvin moved to Great Falls in August of 1988. She attended Central Assembly, women's Bible studies, and enjoyed selling Avon for many years.
Bonnie is survived by all five children; brother, Gilbert; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; father; her mother, who died when Bonnie was just 12; sisters Carmel and Iva; brother, Seth; and great-grandson, Brock Haarstad.
Bonnie was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Great Falls Hospice House or Rescue Mission.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019