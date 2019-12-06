|
|
Bonnie Gay Schmitt
Great Falls - Bonnie Gay Schmitt, 70, of Great Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 2, 2019 of natural causes.
A Public Visitation will be held at Croxford Funeral Home on Monday, December 9, from 6-8pm. The Funeral will take place the following day at the same location, Tuesday, December 10, at 10:00 a.m. with Burial to follow at Highland Cemetery.
Bonnie was born on November 26, 1949 to parents Harold and Carleen Schmitt in Great Falls, MT. She was raised on the family's cattle ranch in Geyser where she attended school, graduating from Geyser High School in 1969. Bonnie later moved to Great Falls in 1979 and took a job as a Caregiver at Quality Life Concepts where she worked for over 25 years. Additionally, she took care of many clients in group homes and helped those in supported living home with shopping and appointments. She was a very nurturing caregiver
Bonnie never complained about anything but snow. She loved Montana and never considered moving anywhere else. Bonnie was a wonderful cook and loved sharing recipes and cooking tips with family and friends. She was compassionate with animals and loved helping with calving on the family ranch. There were many a calf that she saved. Family and friends were important and always enjoyed time spent with them. Bonnie will be dearly missed.
She is survived in passing by her sisters, Pam (Ken) Knutson of Kennewick, WA, Terri (Gentry) Hobbs of Peyton, CO; brother, Bill Schmitt of Great Falls, MT; nieces, Carolyn Knutson, Sheri Griffin, Ashley Rasmussen, Holly Hobbs; nephews, David Schmitt, Dan Knutson; and several grand nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in passing by her parents, Harold and Carleen Schmitt.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to a .
Condolences to the family may be shared at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019