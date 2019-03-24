|
|
Bonnie L. Lund
GREAT FALLS - Bonnie Lou (Miller) Lund, passed away suddenly and peacefully, days before her 85th birthday, thus sparing her further ravages of Alzheimer's.
Bonnie was born and raised in Washington where she met the love of her life, Robert Lund. She was working as a waitress at the café next door to the tavern where he was "moonlighting" as a bartender. They married before she finished school but Bob insisted she graduate. She did, and then began their journey with the Air Force, as they moved to Spokane where Marlene was born. The next assignment to Omak saw the birth of Susan (Larry). Many assignments followed, including traveling to Europe alone with two small children. In 1970, Bob was called to duty at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls and following retirement, made Great Falls their home.
An avid bowler, Bonnie played softball, as well as enjoying watching baseball and football, especially if the great-grandkids were playing. She loved children and over the years always seemed to find a place at the elementary school working with children. No doubt she has them crowded around reading to them.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert "Bob" Lund, CMS (retired); granddaughter Kimi (Mark) Matthews; parents Jack and Ena Miller; and eight siblings.
She is survived by her daughters, Marlene Lund and Sue (Larry) Cassell; granddaughters Heather Cassell, Tami Seibel, and Adrienne Little; eight great-grandchildren, special nephew, Ron (Kathy) Freeman; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Research; Peace Hospice; or to a .
The family would like to thank the staff at Bee Hive Maple House, Dr. Stacy Kingsland and Peace Hospice Care for their compassionate attention.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of Schnider Funeral Home.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019