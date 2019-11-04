|
Bonnie Lou Edelberg
Great Falls - Surrounded by her family, Bonnie went to be with our Lord on November 3, 2019, after bravely fighting a long three-month illness.
Bonnie was born to Emmanuel and Mildred Marcotte in Tucson, AZ on November 17, 1942, where her dad worked construction. For most of her childhood though, she was raised in Townsend, MT, where her folks owned and operated a dry-cleaning plant. Her love of gardening came from helping the family plant, cultivate, and sow their own vegetables as her folks had two huge garden plots.
After High School, she attended nursing school but found it too hard to lose patients. She then attended the Great Falls Community College and completed their two year secretary/receptionist course.
Bonnie married the love her life, George Edelberg, on April 16, 1966. They were joined by daughter, Mary on February 14, 1967, and then two years later, Michael on April 17, 1969. She and George shared their love of the outdoors with their children from the time they were babies. They worked hard during the week, so come Friday afternoon after work, they were packed to go camping for the weekend. Then they would do it all again the next week.
Bonnie stayed at home to raise Mary and Mike until they went to kindergarten, and then she went back to work. She worked for the school district hot lunch program for a few years, but then went back to work for our dentist, Dr. Gold, for whom she had worked previously. She worked with him for a total of 23 years. She then went to Benefis Healthcare in 1996 and retired in 2016. She loved retirement but missed the people she worked with. You could not take my mom anywhere without her knowing someone.
Mom loved being outdoors. She spent her time at home in her flower gardens or the vegetable garden. On weekends, they were at the cabin as much as possible. During the winter months, she would sew. She had the talent to make things without a pattern. She continued to hunt with her family every fall. Any time spent with family was a wonderful time.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, George; daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Richard McGivern all of Great Falls; and son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Lisa Edelberg of Springfield, OR; and four grandchildren, Conor, Cameron, Nicho, and Siani whom she also loved very much. She also leaves behind her grandpuppies, Missouri, Madison, and Daisy.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her father and mother; and two brothers, Kenneth and Charlie.
Bonnie was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend. She leaves behind a lifetime of wonderful memories, and she will never be forgotten. Until we see you again mom, you will live in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Benefis Peace Hospice or to the Great Falls Rescue Mission Woman's Shelter.
A memorial service will take place at O'Connor Memorial Chapel on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019