|
|
Bonnie Reardon
Great Falls - Bonnie Michelle Bridget Reardon, 54, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, in Great Falls, Montana. Bonnie was surrounded by her family and by the prayers and love from all those who knew her. Bonnie was no ordinary person, but someone who inspired others, and her love made our world a better place.
A Celebration of Bonnie's life will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Croxford Funeral Home. Her final resting place will be with her parents in Butte, Montana.
Bonnie was born on November 12, 1964, in Butte Montana, to Eugene and Jeannette (Moran) Reardon. She was the youngest of six daughters and attended Butte schools. She enjoyed music, dancing, and participating in the Special Olympics program.
In 1984, Bonnie moved to Great Falls, MT and began working at Easter Seals. She resided at the Quality Life Concepts Park Garden Group Home for the past 32 years.
She is survived by her sisters, Susan (Karl) Bergstrom of Goodyear, AZ, Sheila(Tom) Snyder of Goodyear, AZ, Danette (Tim) Rector of Missoula, MT, Jeanine(Tom) Moore of Billings, MT, and Peggy ( Burt) Geiger of Missoula, MT; nephews and nieces, Tim Troxel, Andrea(JT)
Benes, Nathan Moore, Shannon(Birch) Haraden, Grant Geiger, Gregg Geiger, and Ashleigh(Devin)Auger; great nephews and nieces, Traceson and Dani Leigh Benes, Jolee Haraden, and Kallan Auger; uncle, Phil Moran of Tigard, OR; numerous cousins and special friends, Jamie Disbrow and Mary Reimers and the Ladies of the Park Garden Group Home.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her beloved parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Quality Life Concepts, 215 Smelter Ave. N.E., P.O. Box 2506, Great Falls, MT. 59403
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019