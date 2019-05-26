|
|
Bonny N. Futral
Great Falls - Bonny N. Futral, 89, of Great Falls, MT passed away at home on May 20, 2019. Bonny was born July 23, 1929 in Great Falls, MT to Vidal and Nellie Commas. She attended school through 11th grade in Great Falls at which point she moved to Honolulu and graduated high school from T. Roosevelt High School. While in the then Territory of Hawaii, she met and married Earl Futral.
Bonny worked for the Honolulu Advertiser before she and Earl returned to the mainland in 1948 where she worked as an office clerk for Malmstrom. In 1961 they moved to Lewistown where Bonny was the choir director at the Presbyterian Church. When the base in Lewistown closed the family returned to Great Falls before moving to the Belt area at which time Bonny was a certified ward secretary for Deaconess Hospital.
One of Bonny's great joys was volunteering. She served as a volunteer at Benefis Hospital for 14 years serving over 4000 hours. Bonny loved to read, especially her Bible, work puzzles, and to play cards and dominos with her friends. She was a fierce prayer warrior and cherished time with family.
Bonny is preceded in death by her husband, Earl, of 51 years. She is survived by her three sons Jim (Teri) Futral of Oak Harbor, WA, Tom (Judy) Futral of Great Falls, MT, Gary (Donna) Futral of Rimforest, CA; daughter Sharon (Marty) Dawson of Belt, MT; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and sister Shirley Smartis of Ventura, CA.
Cremation has been entrusted to Central Montana Crematorium. A celebration of life is to be held Wednesday, May 29th 11 am at the Belt Community Church with reception to follow. Burial of ashes will occur at Highland Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Great Falls Public Library or Rescue Mission are greatly appreciated.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 26, 2019