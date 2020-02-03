|
Bradley Robert Flesch
Helena - Bradley Robert Flesch age 64 of Helena, MT, was son of Lyle, son of Edward, son of Barney Flesch was gathered to his Fathers on January the first, in the year of our Lord Two Thousand and Twenty. Bradley was born September 13th, 1955, in Lewistown, Montana.
Early in life, he grew up on ranches, the Castle Ranch south of Lewistown, the Morgan Smith Ranch, east of Augusta, Blood Creek Ranch east of Roy, Woodland Angus Ranch Potomac Montana. He won many blue ribbons in 4H cattle, forestry and gardening. He went to high school in Augusta and Libby Montana. He worked in sawmills at Libby, Missoula and Townsend. He did maintenance for his dad at the Caboose in Libby, Fireside in Townsend, Red Rock Village in Miles City, Beaumont Club in Belgrade, and Homesteader in Columbus. He spent four years in Casper Wyoming and was an ICO pipe threader, worked 20 years at the Townsend Mill and cleaned up properties from the Bucksnort fire. He enjoyed helping his brothers, working with Bruce on many things, doing log home finishing with Brian. He loved hiking with his dogs, fishing and hunting. Deer, rabbits and chipmunks knew him. Brad was a good steward, everything he put his hand to, was done with care. He was a mechanic, plumber, carpenter, electrician, forester and equipment operator. He loved helping people, sharing his knowledge and experience. For the last 35 years, Brad cared for the home place in the Pine Hills. He is survived by his mother Irene Flesch-Waling of the family home, his sister Gail Flesch-Green of Helena, nephew Shane Nelson of Boise Idaho, brother Brian Flesch and his wife Sheila, nephew Reuben, sons Samuel and Timothy, nephew Jacob, nephew Joseph, Destiny and Mia, niece Gailan, all of Townsend, niece Jenny Dodge, James and son Mason of Missoula,. Brad was preceded in death by his father, Lyle R. Flesch brother Bruce nephew Shaun Kim Nelson, stepdad Loren Waling. In the spring Brads' cremains will be laid to rest with his brother Bruce in Pony Montana.
On Friday, February 7th, a 12 noon Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Cyril and Methodius in East Helena 120 West Riggs(luncheon afterwards), then a Memorial Celebration will be held 5-7pm at Yacht Basin Supper Club 7035 Canyon Ferry Road (potluck).
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Irene Flesch-Waling, c/o St Cyril Methodius Catholic Church, PO Box 1110, East Helena MT 59635.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020