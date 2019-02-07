|
Brayden Gloege
Great Falls - Brayden Gloege, 1 Year old, Passed away on Saturday, February 2nd. A Celebration of life will be held Saturday Feb 9th 1-4pm at Connect Church, 2624 16th St NE, Black Eagle, MT.
Brayden was born November 17, 2017 in Great Falls to Zach & Alecia Gloege. Brayden fought a courageous battle with a rare genetic disease called GM-1. He was the happiest and most beautiful little boy, he impacted so many lives with his love, strength and courage during his very short time with us. Brayden is survived by his parents and his loving big brother Camden, Grandparents Lori Mendenhall Hammer, Mike & Kim Gloege, Great Grandparents Sonny & Char Cordes and numerous family and friends who loved him dearly. For more information on his journey please visit his facebook page Brayden's fight against GM-1.
The family asks that memorial donations be made to Zach or Alecia Gloege 2923 7th Ave No, Great Falls, MT 59401
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 7, 2019