Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Brenda Card


1965 - 2019
Brenda Card Obituary
Brenda Card

Great Falls - Brenda Card, 54, of Great Falls, passed away on August 7, 2019. Per her wishes, no services are planned at this time.

Brenda was born on May 19, 1965 in Bath, NY to Phillip and Nellie (Harrington) Card. The family moved to Great Falls where Brenda graduated from Great Falls High School, going on to attend Votech. She was working at the Tribune when fate stepped in and she met her future husband, Jim Bilger. She went on to work mainly as a personal care attendant.

Brenda loved the outdoors. She always wanted to be outside with the love of her life, Jim, and her grandbabies. Her favorite season was summer because she could be one with nature and enjoy a favorite past time, camping.

Brenda had an enormous passion for helping others no matter what, rain or shine, she was always there for anyone and everyone. She loved her son David, husband Jim, and her grandkids more than the world itself.

Brenda leaves behind her husband, Jim; son, David; sisters, Doris, Krista, Alissa, and Mary; brothers, Jeff, Adam, Michael, Phil Jr., and Robert; six granddaughters, and five grandsons.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019
