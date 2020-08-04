Brent McKay Hitchcock
Great Falls - Brent McKay Hitchcock, 55, passed away on August 1, 2020.
Brent was born in the Columbus Hospital of Great Falls on August 20, 1964. He was raised in Vaughn, Montana during his early years of life. He later moved to a lovely home just outside of Augusta, Montana where he learned to milk cows and complete other ranch duties.
He was a mathlete and a participant in sports and many other extracurricular activities such as 4-H and FFA, where he showed his championship hogs in the state fair. After high school, he attended the greatest university on earth, known as Montana State University. He was able to witness a championship run in 1987. Go Cats! Poor Griz.
After college, he began his teaching career in Dutton where he taught AG/AG Ed and mathematics. In Dutton, he met a sweet peach and the love of his life, Kathleen. They had two children, Matthew and Aubree. Brent and Kathleen later divorced but the two remained best friends and always put their children first.
Brent also was an active basketball and track coach, winning multiple games and events and also competing at a state level. He was an FFA advisor. Not only was he a great teacher, but also a loving father, grandfather, brother, and son. God and family were most important in his life; A man who touched many in a positive way. He will be greatly missed.
A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Dutton Hall Gymnasium on August 7, 2020. Following the viewing, a service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Dutton Titan Football Field.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
