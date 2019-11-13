|
|
Brett Alan Deschenes
Great FAlls - It is with profound sadness that we announce Brett Alan Deschenes saddled up for his final ride to the great roundup in the sky. A beloved son, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend, he passed on November 10, 2019, at the age of 59.
Brett was born on February 5, 1960, in Great Falls to Henry "Hank" A. Deschenes and Barbara "BJ" Joan Taber.
Brett graduated from Sentinel High in Missoula, Montana in 1978. In 1981, he married Bobbie Crawford and later welcomed two daughters and a son. He moved to Arizona in 1986, where he started a very successful framing and construction company.
Brett enjoyed the outdoors all his life and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Shooting sports were an essential part of his life as well. He was active in Cowboy Action Shooting and Mounted Shooting with his family, competing and winning numerous awards. Upon moving back to Montana, Brett continued to enjoy shooting sports with skeet, trap, and sporting clays. Recently, his passion was his Polaris Razor, and heading into the mountains on it with his friends.
Brett was a contractor throughout his life, beginning in high school, although he built multi-million dollar homes, he was most proud of the LAW Bar game room he built for his brother and sister-in-law. Brett's creations will be a lasting memorial to his genius and creativity.
Family was of great importance to Brett, and he suffered for a long time being estranged from some of them. However, he realized family is the most important thing in a person's life and he successfully reconciled with his family, and once again was able to be surrounded by their love. Brett's love will be felt forever by all.
Brett is survived by the love of his life and fiancée, Tracy Brown; son, Broc (Sarah) Deschenes of Casper, WY; daughters, Brandi (Chad) Holler and Brittney (Alex) Felton, all of Douglas, WY; brother Gary (Therasa) Deschenes of Great Falls, MT; father, Hank Deschenes; 6 grandchildren, Ryan and Chase Holler, McKenzie and Collin Felton all of Douglas, WY, and Kayleigh and Payton Deschenes of Casper, WY; nieces, Bryanna (Robert) Richards of Bossier City, LA and Nichole (Lee) Hruska of Suffolk, VA; and nephew, Colt Deschenes of Bozeman, MT.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara "BJ" Taber of Mesa, AZ.
A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m.
Please no flowers. In lieu of flowers, please make a physical exam for you and a loved one.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019