O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Brian David Day

Brian David Day

Great Falls - Brian David Day, 53, of Great Falls passed away on February 21, 2020.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m.

Brian was born on December 23, 1966 in LaPorte, Indiana. He lived in Indiana until age ten, when his mother relocated to Great Falls. He graduated from Great Falls High School and attended Clayton University in Atlanta, Georgia. Brian served four years in the U.S. Navy.

Brian was a talented artist. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and music.

Brian is survived by his mother, Jeanette Day of Great Falls; and his father, David Day of Atlanta, Georgia.

Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
