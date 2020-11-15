Brian Thomas Gleason



Brian Thomas Gleason lost his battle with cancer and passed away 10/31/20 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Brian was born January 8th, 1950 in Great Falls, Montana to Dale Gleason and Dolores Nelson. Brian was the second oldest of five children. Brother Claire, brother Mitchell (deceased), sister Karen, and brother James (deceased).



In 1969, Brian married Roberta (Bobbie) Joan Edgar. Brian and Bobbi had two children, Brian Rhett and Shannon April. Brian and Bobbie worked full time while raising their children. The family enjoyed camping, boating, skiing, playing games, BBQ's and overall spending time together.



On September 3rd, 1991, Bobbie passed away.



Brian enlisted in the army on April 23rd, 1969. Brian was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 7th Calvary, of the 1st Air Calvary Division and was a trained expert with an M16, M14, and M60. Brian earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze stars, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, and the combat infantry badge. Brian was always very proud of his service in Vietnam.



After returning from Vietnam, Brian joined the United States Postal Service in July 1971, and retired after 36 ½ years. Brian was a strong employee of the post office, and, as the saying goes, he went to work in all extremes of weather. His kids can attest to days where Brian went to work in the summer in severe heat, and in the winter in bitter cold. When Brian was asked how he could work in such extremes, he would just say, "I am doing it for my family." Brian's family knew he was a hard worker, and they all respected him for this attribute. While at the post office, Brian kept a watchful eye on the neighborhoods that he served. During his years on his postal route, he helped several people, and was even mentioned in the newspaper for helping an injured elderly person. On another occasion, he gave CPR to a man that had a heart attack at the post office.



On August 30th, 2000, Brian married Carol Wiprud and spent a wonderful life together until his passing. Brian and Carol enjoyed traveling, working in the yard, playing pinochle, spending time with family, and most of all, laughing and loving each other. Brian and Carol's love for each other was remarkably apparent to all those around them. Even in the last few weeks of Brian's life, Brian's grandchildren were pleased to watch Brian (Pops) and Carol (Grandma) dancing and laughing with each other in the kitchen. Brian and Carol both enjoyed being grandparents and parents together. The two always made family a priority, and their family always felt that love and devotion.



Brian will be survived by his wife Carol Wiprud Gleason, son Brian R. Gleason and wife Shauna Gleason, with their children Rhett, Ashlyn, Madison, and Mason; daughter Shannon A. Downey and her daughter Elle; stepson Kirk and his wife Rose Fuhringer, with children Austin and Lacey; stepdaughter Colleen Fuhringer with her son Lucas, and stepson Travis and his wife Cheri Fuhringer. Brian is also survived by brother Claire Gleason and his wife Shar, and sister Karen Gleason.



Brian had many great characteristics. Brian was an extremely hard worker, extremely loyal to his friends, and a loving man to his entire family. Moreover, he was very strong in both mind and spirit, very well-read, and most of all, Brian had a great sense of humor. Brian had a talent for telling the perfect joke for any moment and if you ask his kids, they will tell you that their Dad's sense of humor got them through many tough times growing up.



Brian will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. A private family graveside service with military honors will be held at the Highland Cemetery Great Falls, Montana on November 14th 2020.









