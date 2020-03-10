|
Bridget Lee (Dostie) Thoman
Great Falls - Bridget Lee (Dostie) Thoman, 27, of Great Falls passed away unexpectedly on March 4, 2020. A Celebration of her life will be held on SATURDAY, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the New City Church.
Bridget was born on October 8, 1992 in Panama City, FL to Michael and Andrea (Gilbreath) Dostie. Her dad was stationed there in the Air Force for a time, but his career would also bring the young family to live in England for a stint, before ultimately moving back to Great Falls, the place they called home.
In Bridget's own words, her greatest accomplishment was being a Mom. She loved her sons Grayson and Maddox with a passion and was filled with hopes and dreams for them to have a beautiful life. Bridget was married July 16 2017 to her beloved husband David Thoman . They spent everyday day with each other , sharing beautiful children , and sharing love that could never end.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a Go Fund Me page for Grayson and Maddox, her two young sons that she leaves behind. You will be able to get the link from the Facebook page of both Andrea Dostie and Michael Dostie.
