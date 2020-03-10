Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
New City Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget Thoman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget Lee (Dostie) Thoman


1992 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bridget Lee (Dostie) Thoman Obituary
Bridget Lee (Dostie) Thoman

Great Falls - Bridget Lee (Dostie) Thoman, 27, of Great Falls passed away unexpectedly on March 4, 2020. A Celebration of her life will be held on SATURDAY, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the New City Church.

Bridget was born on October 8, 1992 in Panama City, FL to Michael and Andrea (Gilbreath) Dostie. Her dad was stationed there in the Air Force for a time, but his career would also bring the young family to live in England for a stint, before ultimately moving back to Great Falls, the place they called home.

In Bridget's own words, her greatest accomplishment was being a Mom. She loved her sons Grayson and Maddox with a passion and was filled with hopes and dreams for them to have a beautiful life. Bridget was married July 16 2017 to her beloved husband David Thoman . They spent everyday day with each other , sharing beautiful children , and sharing love that could never end.

In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a Go Fund Me page for Grayson and Maddox, her two young sons that she leaves behind. You will be able to get the link from the Facebook page of both Andrea Dostie and Michael Dostie.

For the full obituary and to share condolences with the family please visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bridget's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -