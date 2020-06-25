Or Copy this URL to Share

Browning-Everleen Spotted Bear



Browning-Everleen Spotted Bear, 44, passed away at the Blackfeet Community Hospital on June 22, 2020.



A Wake is being held Thursday, June 25 at her residence at the Log Homes in Browning. A service will follow Saturday, June 27 at 2:00 PM also at the Log Homes in Browning.









