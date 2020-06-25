Browning-Everleen Spotted Bear
Browning-Everleen Spotted Bear, 44, passed away at the Blackfeet Community Hospital on June 22, 2020.
A Wake is being held Thursday, June 25 at her residence at the Log Homes in Browning. A service will follow Saturday, June 27 at 2:00 PM also at the Log Homes in Browning.
Browning-Everleen Spotted Bear, 44, passed away at the Blackfeet Community Hospital on June 22, 2020.
A Wake is being held Thursday, June 25 at her residence at the Log Homes in Browning. A service will follow Saturday, June 27 at 2:00 PM also at the Log Homes in Browning.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.