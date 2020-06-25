Browning-Everleen Spotted Bear
Browning-Everleen Spotted Bear

Browning-Everleen Spotted Bear, 44, passed away at the Blackfeet Community Hospital on June 22, 2020.

A Wake is being held Thursday, June 25 at her residence at the Log Homes in Browning. A service will follow Saturday, June 27 at 2:00 PM also at the Log Homes in Browning.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Wake
Log Homes in Browning
JUN
27
Service
02:00 PM
Log Homes in Browning
