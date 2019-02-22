Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Fairfield, MT
View Map
Bruce Allyn Hadley

Bruce Allyn Hadley Obituary
Bruce Allyn Hadley

Fairfield - On Wednesday, February 20, 2019 we lost our loving father, brother and son, Bruce Allyn Hadley, 62, of Fairfield. A Visitation will be held Monday, February 25th at 10:00 AM with the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fairfield with Burial to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. For a complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019
