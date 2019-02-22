|
Bruce Allyn Hadley
Fairfield - On Wednesday, February 20, 2019 we lost our loving father, brother and son, Bruce Allyn Hadley, 62, of Fairfield. A Visitation will be held Monday, February 25th at 10:00 AM with the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fairfield with Burial to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. For a complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019