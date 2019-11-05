Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Bruce E. Rustvold

Bruce E. Rustvold Obituary
Bruce E. Rustvold

Great Falls - Bruce Earl Rustvold, 66, of Great Falls, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, surrounded by family at his home.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Schnider Funeral Home. A funeral liturgy will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. A private family entombment will be held at Hillcrest Lawn Mausoleum.

Bruce was born on December 18, 1952, in Great Falls to Vernon and Eloise (Lenci) Rustvold. He married Marilyn Stevens and together they had two children, Andrew and Hannah.

He had a big heart, was generous, had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes. He enjoyed entertaining and cooking for his family. He loved to spend time in the mountains hunting and fishing. He always made sure that everyone was in good spirits and taken care of.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Andrew (Jolynn) and Hannah Rustvold; grandchildren, Riley, Makenzie, and Danica; sister, Karin Schiffman; niece, Rebekah; nephew, Matt (Samantha); and grand-nephew, Mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Alan and Richard.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
