Buck Randall Schlehr
Great Falls - It is with deep, heart felt sorrow we announce the sad passing of Buck "Bucky/Buckoo" Schlehr on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in Rawlins, Wyoming. He was a beloved son, brother, family member, and friend.
Those who knew Buck lost a shining light in their lives. Buck is survived by his parents, Jerry and Kim; brothers, Luke (Nichole) and Jarod (Charmayne) Burton; sisters, Jenna and Jessica; and grandmothers, Jennifer Burton and Joyce Bush. He will also live on in the memories of his loving aunts; uncles; cousins; and unofficially adopted family and friends.
Buck was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Dwight Burton and Max Bush. He continues to be loved here on earth as well as in heaven. We love and miss you so much.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation at Schnider Funeral Home (1510 13th St. S., Great Falls, MT) on Friday, November 1, 2019; from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel (1410 13th St. S., Great Falls, MT) on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at the Eagles Lodge (1509 9th Ave. S., Great Falls, MT).
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019