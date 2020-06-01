Bucky Hillebrand
Shelby - Donovan L. "Bucky" Hillebrand, 70, passed away May 28, 2020. Services will be Sat, June 6, at 2pm at the Shelby Fire Hall. A full obituary can be seen at www.asperfh.com.
Shelby - Donovan L. "Bucky" Hillebrand, 70, passed away May 28, 2020. Services will be Sat, June 6, at 2pm at the Shelby Fire Hall. A full obituary can be seen at www.asperfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.