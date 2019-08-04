|
Cara R. Sigman
GREAT FALLS - Cara Ross Sigman, 75, ascended to heaven on July 27, 2019. She was surrounded by many loving family members.
A memorial service will be August 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.
Cara was the 7th of 8 children born on June 7, 1944, to Lois (Marks) and Bob Ross. She was born and raised in Terry, MT and graduated from Terry High School in 1962. She attended Billings Business College and was employed in Billings until she transferred to Great Falls.
She married Bill Holliday in 1970 and in 1971, was blessed with her only child, Randall. They were stationed in Great Falls, Tucson, and St. Louis. Their marriage ended in 1975, and she returned to Great Falls to raise her son, Randall. Cara shared her love of bowling, working on jigsaw puzzles, traveling back to Terry to visit family, and watching horse races with her son.
In 1979, Cara met Don Sigman, and they would marry in 1982. He would prove to be the love of her life, and she his, even now. She welcomed his four daughters, Maren, Maggie, Amy and Bernadette into her life and was actively involved in their upbringing, marriages and grandchildren's lives. Cara pridefully watched all of her children graduate, and took great interest in their respective endeavors. She especially loved visiting with her son, Randall, about his travels as a pilot. As the wise and loving matriarch, she was the center of our universe which all things revolve. There are not enough words to describe how much she will be missed.
In her career, Cara worked for Rice Motors and DJ's Auto Plaza as a Title Clerk and as an Insurance Underwriter for Rocky Mountain Insurance Agency and Farmers Union Insurance, retiring from the latter in 2009.
Cara enjoyed many activities. The tastiest of which was baking cookies for her grandchildren. She was a lifelong avid bowler and horse racing enthusiast. Baseball was one of her and Don's favorite pastimes. They attended many spring training baseball camps together as well as professional and minor league games. They also enjoyed attending basketball games at the college in the wintertime. She was fond of playing cards and Pinochle was the order of the day. She was considered by many to be a Jedi Master. Together, her and Don were often a team and could literally read each other's minds...thus leaving their opponents at a complete disadvantage. She loved playing cribbage with her children and grandchildren. A voracious reader, she consumed hundreds of books in her lifetime. In her later years, she loved doing the local paper's crossword puzzle.
Cara was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Lois Ross, sisters, Ila (Kenneth) Liles, Betty (Art) Hess, Faye (Jim) Russiff and Gene (Cliff) Dolatta; brothers, Mickey (Karen) Ross and Bobby (Mary) Ross; brothers-in-law Hal Martin and Steve Moltzan; and daughter Bernadette Sigman.
Cara is survived by her husband, Don Sigman of Great Falls; sister, Charlotte Moltzan of Great Falls; sister-in-law, Joyce Martin of Great Falls; children, Randall (Breanne) Holliday of Bozeman, Maren Sigman of Bismarck, Maggie (Grant) Fagan of Billings, and Amy (Rick) Cleveland of Bismarck; grandchildren, Niko (Austyn) Holliday, Kelton Holliday, Darrel Sigman, Lute Fagan, Shania Fagan, JayCee (Levi) Riehl, Jerika Cleveland, and Christian Sigman; great-grandchild Quinn Riehl; and countless nieces and nephews.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.schniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019