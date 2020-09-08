1/1
Carl A. Swanson O.d.
Carl A. Swanson, O.D.

Great Falls - Carl A. Swanson, O.D., went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2020, at the age of 72. A celebration of Carl's life will take place at O'Connor Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Carl was born on October 25, 1947, in St. Cloud, MN. He is survived by his wife, Dionne; three sons from a previous marriage, Jack (Heather), Scott (Fauna), and Chris; stepson, Chad (Erica) Brady; sister, Doris; brother, Ross; and 11 grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Beehive Mesquite Home or Peace Hospice.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
