Carl A. Swanson, O.D.
Great Falls - Carl A. Swanson, O.D., went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2020, at the age of 72. A celebration of Carl's life will take place at O'Connor Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.
Carl was born on October 25, 1947, in St. Cloud, MN. He is survived by his wife, Dionne; three sons from a previous marriage, Jack (Heather), Scott (Fauna), and Chris; stepson, Chad (Erica) Brady; sister, Doris; brother, Ross; and 11 grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Beehive Mesquite Home or Peace Hospice.
