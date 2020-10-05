1/1
Carl Banik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Banik

On October 3, 2020, Carl Banik lost his 10-year battle with heart failure, peacefully at home surrounded by the wife he idolized and the daughters he adored.

Ronda and Carl married 42 years ago, and from then on where there was a Carl, there was a Ronda; and where there was a Ronda, there was a Carl.

A true professional, Carl was an entrepreneur. In their early years together, Carl and Ronda ventured into the restaurant business, and later on bought a small advertising agency in Great Falls, which they built into a large, regional marketing firm, Banik Communications.

Carl loved fast cars and airplanes. He drove fast cars, and he read and knew everything about airplanes from the Wright Brothers to today's jumbo jets, and because Ronda wouldn't let him buy an airplane, he fantasized about the plane he would someday own.

To Carl, friends were important, and he was blessed to have many. Friendships he made lasted a life time. Too numerous to count, the value of each friend was immeasurable to Carl.

Carl is survived by his wife Ronda, his daughters KC and KayDee (Sahil), his brother Paul Banik (Shelly), and his brother-in-law Jim Farrell (Max).

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Joy Banik of Shelby. His family is planning an outdoor celebration of Carl's life on Saturday, October 10, at 202 Beach Road, Big Fork, Montana from 2-5 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be appreciated.

Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 5, 2020
Ronda so sorry for your loss, thoughts and prayers to you and your family. Teri Nisbet Burks
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved