Carl Banik



On October 3, 2020, Carl Banik lost his 10-year battle with heart failure, peacefully at home surrounded by the wife he idolized and the daughters he adored.



Ronda and Carl married 42 years ago, and from then on where there was a Carl, there was a Ronda; and where there was a Ronda, there was a Carl.



A true professional, Carl was an entrepreneur. In their early years together, Carl and Ronda ventured into the restaurant business, and later on bought a small advertising agency in Great Falls, which they built into a large, regional marketing firm, Banik Communications.



Carl loved fast cars and airplanes. He drove fast cars, and he read and knew everything about airplanes from the Wright Brothers to today's jumbo jets, and because Ronda wouldn't let him buy an airplane, he fantasized about the plane he would someday own.



To Carl, friends were important, and he was blessed to have many. Friendships he made lasted a life time. Too numerous to count, the value of each friend was immeasurable to Carl.



Carl is survived by his wife Ronda, his daughters KC and KayDee (Sahil), his brother Paul Banik (Shelly), and his brother-in-law Jim Farrell (Max).



Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Joy Banik of Shelby. His family is planning an outdoor celebration of Carl's life on Saturday, October 10, at 202 Beach Road, Big Fork, Montana from 2-5 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be appreciated.



Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.









