|
|
Rev. Carl Krusi
Fairfield - Carl Krusi, 86, long time resident of Fairfield and Power, passed away peacefully, June 9, 2019, with his wife by his side. A Memorial Service will be held on June 29, 2019 at the Fairfield United Church Of Christ at 11:00 AM.
Carl was born on November 25, 1932 in Oakland,CA to LeRoy and Harriet Hume Krusi. He grew up in Alameda, CA. He went on to graduate from Piedmont High School, then on to the University of California at Berkeley. After he attended Chicago Theological Seminary, graduating in 1958, followed by the Service of Ordination at Piedmont Community Church in Piedmont, CA on March 1, 1959.
Carl's first church was in Astoria, OR, where he served for nine years. He then moved to Green River, WY for the next five years. In 1973 he came to Fairfield, MT, serving Fairfield and the Power church for the next twenty-five years. He retired in 1997.
After retiring, Carl volunteered as a children's advocate for Casa-Can in Great Falls. He enjoyed making a difference in children's lives. In 2013 Carl was presented a Fairfield Lions Club lifetime membership in appreciation for his many years of service to the community while a Lions Club member.
Carl loved to travel. He went on many trips from his childhood on. One of his favorite trips was to take family to the Gates of the Mountains.
Carl is survived by his wife, Lynne Krusi; son, Victor (Connie) Krusi of New Braunfels, TX; daughters, Kathy (Randy) Browning of Lake Point, UT, Jenny (Torsten) Werner of Lakeport, CA, and their mother, Nancy Haley; extended family, Lori and Gary Alzheimer, and Susie and Mitch Konen of Fairfield; grandchildren, Teresa (Krusi) and Tommy Zalabak, Nathan (Ellen) Krusi, Nicole Browning, Megan Browning, Ian Browning, Heather Werner, Mina Werner, Jonathan Werner, Marshal Alzheimer, Kaela (Alzheimer) and Shane Shumway, Jacob Konen, James Konen, and Amelia Konen; great-grandchildren, Natalya Zalabak, Ilyana Zalabak, Eyyn Shumway, and Haydyn Shumway.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tim and George Krusi; sister, Susie (Krusi) Dyke.
Donations are suggested to the United Church Of Christ in Fairfield or Casa-Can of Great Falls.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 23, 2019