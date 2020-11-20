1/1
Carl Parsons
Carl Parsons

Great Falls - Carl Parsons passed away in Great Falls, Montana on November 11, 2020. He was 69.

Carl was born in Great Falls to parents Betty and Ralph Parsons on March 26, 1951. Coming of age at a time when local venues featured live music seven days a week, Carl spent the bulk of his life playing lead guitar. He toured with the Bobby Dann Brothers band from 1971 to 1973, performing around the western United States. Later he played with a number of house bands at local venues, including the Sports Club in Shelby, Montana and the J Bar T Roadhouse, Westside Vets Club, and Elks Lodge in Great Falls, Montana. Prior to the pandemic, Carl still performed one night a month with his son, Clayton, at the Celtic Cowboy in Great Falls, Montana.

In addition to loving music, Carl loved antiques and was an avid collector. At one time, he had the largest collection of vintage bicycles in the region. He was always happy to tell others about the history of items in his collection.

Carl is survived by his son Clayton Parsons and his daughters Amanda Gauthier and Stacy Parsons. Carl also left behind five grandsons, other relatives, and many friends. He will be fondly remembered as a loving father and a fine musician.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
November 18, 2020
I learned a lot from this man. Truly one of a kind. Our hearts ache having lost but we do feel a little better having known and loved you. Say hi to Elvis for us!
david gauthier
Family
November 14, 2020
One of the finest country pickers Montana has ever produced—period. A gracious, unsung legend of grand proportion.
Pete Swsnson
Friend
