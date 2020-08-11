Carl W. Stukey, Jr.
On Thursday August 6th, our world lost a unique, generous, and loved man when the insidious COVID 19 disease claimed another victim. Carl Welcome Stukey Junior, beloved husband of Rosanne, cherished brother, treasured Uncle, and loyal friend decided it was time to move on from this earth to the heavenly kingdom of his Father.
Carl Jr. was the first born child to Carl and Gladys Stukey when he was born in Jacksonville, Florida on May 4, 1941. He enjoyed celebrating two birthdays every year (long story). He was born with an adventuresome spirit, and a passion for life that matched the intensity of his red hair.
Carl did things his way and on his own terms. He married Rosanne Scharag on October 31st (yes, Halloween) 1981. She was the love of his life. They made a simple but loving life together. They enjoyed their pets - Benji, Duchess, Skunky, etc. Their pets were their kids and were treated quite well.
Carl loved the outdoors. He even drove the yellow busses in Yellowstone and hiked over 1500 miles one summer in Glacier Park. He had many adventures and would recall his vagabond days in Amsterdam, South Florida and other ports. He was a station chief for the United State Naval Reserve from which he retired. His worked in New Jersey, Boise, Milwaukee, and Seattle. He had an amazing throwing arm, whether pitching baseball or skipping stones across Lake MacDonald.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents Carl Sr. and Gladys Jones Stukey, a brother Samuel Stukey, four nephews, Tate Hess, Josh Niswanger, Tim Bartline and Mike Zipple. He leaves behind his wife Rosanne, six brothers and sisters - Linda Niswanger, Bonni Hess (Jim), Carol Aure (Dave), Dave Stukey (Terry), Steven Stukey and Tami Stukey (Rick Aiken) and many in laws. In addition, he leaves many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Carl was a very spiritual man and lived the teachings of Jesus Christ. He entered the Catholic faith later in life. It is often said that God works in mysterious ways, but it was quite evident that God was often working through his faithful servant Carl.
Carl believed in celebrating life and giving generously. He thought nothing of driving with broken windshield wipers, yet sending a check to someone he never met in need. He was one of the most unselfish, compassionate and giving people one could ever meet. The number of people whose lives were touched by his goodness will probably never be known.
Respecting his wishes, no funeral service will not be held. To honor his memory, we ask each of you to stay healthy. And, if you desire, give to the charity of your choice
or perform a random act of kindness while thinking about Carl.
We close by saying good bye good husband, brother, uncle and friend. It's time to take your esteemed place in God's Heavenly Kingdom. You definitely earned your wings for all the good you did in your short time here on earth. Fly high and proud. We Love You!
For full obituary go to: https://www.schniderfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Carl-W-Stukey-Jr?obId=17827542#/obituaryInfo