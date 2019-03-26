Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel,
1410 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carla Petrini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carla Jean Petrini


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carla Jean Petrini Obituary
Carla Jean Petrini

Great Falls - Carla Jean Petrini passed away on March 23, 2019 in Great Falls, Montana.

She was 78 years old, born on July 7, 1940. Jean was the daughter of Andrew and Genevieve Holien.

Mom is remembered for her feisty sense of humor, unconditional love for her family, which included her dogs; Fanny, Clyde, Gracie and Molly, all of the squirrels in the neighborhood, butterflies, humming birds and let's not forget her love of lady bugs… but only the ones with seven spots.

Mom loved people; she loved hearing your story and had a gift for making those around her feel important and loved. This gift served her well during the 25 years she spent bartending. She loved her job at Caseys Bar & Whitefish Lake Golf Course.

On August 21, 1981, mom married Stephen T. Petrini and they moved to Great Falls, where she lived for the remainder of her life.

Mom is survived by her husand Stephen T. Petrini; daughters, Ronda Thomen, Robin Winkler; son-in-law and daughter, Cary and Rena Cleland. Mom was also a mother to 5 step-children; LaVonne Whitaker, Richard Schultz, Lisa Tannehill, Linda Bostic and Steve Petrini; brothers and sisters, Sharon and Richard Spring, Raymond and Gail Holien, Vernon and Denise Holien, Judy Beecher and Jeff Winn Sr.; and her beloved aunt and uncle, Tink and Azelea Bacon.

Moms most beloved and greatest joy in life were her eight grandchildren, Jason, Jaymi, Aleshia, Jenna, Tim, Megan, Kaelyn and Shannon and numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mom was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Genevieve Holien; brother, Andrew Holien; and sister, Janet Winn.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel, 1410 13th Street South in Great Falls.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now