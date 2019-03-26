|
Carla Jean Petrini
Great Falls - Carla Jean Petrini passed away on March 23, 2019 in Great Falls, Montana.
She was 78 years old, born on July 7, 1940. Jean was the daughter of Andrew and Genevieve Holien.
Mom is remembered for her feisty sense of humor, unconditional love for her family, which included her dogs; Fanny, Clyde, Gracie and Molly, all of the squirrels in the neighborhood, butterflies, humming birds and let's not forget her love of lady bugs… but only the ones with seven spots.
Mom loved people; she loved hearing your story and had a gift for making those around her feel important and loved. This gift served her well during the 25 years she spent bartending. She loved her job at Caseys Bar & Whitefish Lake Golf Course.
On August 21, 1981, mom married Stephen T. Petrini and they moved to Great Falls, where she lived for the remainder of her life.
Mom is survived by her husand Stephen T. Petrini; daughters, Ronda Thomen, Robin Winkler; son-in-law and daughter, Cary and Rena Cleland. Mom was also a mother to 5 step-children; LaVonne Whitaker, Richard Schultz, Lisa Tannehill, Linda Bostic and Steve Petrini; brothers and sisters, Sharon and Richard Spring, Raymond and Gail Holien, Vernon and Denise Holien, Judy Beecher and Jeff Winn Sr.; and her beloved aunt and uncle, Tink and Azelea Bacon.
Moms most beloved and greatest joy in life were her eight grandchildren, Jason, Jaymi, Aleshia, Jenna, Tim, Megan, Kaelyn and Shannon and numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Genevieve Holien; brother, Andrew Holien; and sister, Janet Winn.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel, 1410 13th Street South in Great Falls.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019