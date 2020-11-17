Carlton Leroy "Bub" Dahlin
Great Falls - On Monday, November 9, 2020, Carlton Leroy "Bub" Dahlin passed away peacefully at the age of 90.
Bub, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Plentywood, MT on February 19, 1930. He was the youngest of the three sons born to Charles and Nora (Ziebarth) Dahlin. They lived in the Plentywood area for several years, and then relocated to Choteau, MT where Bub attended school. He lettered in football and basketball in high school. There he met and fell in love with Betty Jo "BJ" Tague. After graduation in 1948, he enlisted in the Navy and served as an airplane mechanic. Bub and BJ were married on June 22, 1949, and returned to Choteau where their twin sons, Kenneth and Keith, were born.
The family moved to Helena, MT where Bub became an agent for State Farm Insurance. They later moved to Great Falls, MT where he continued as a State Farm agent until he retired in 1995 after 38 years.
Bub was an avid golfer, hunter, and fisherman. He and BJ owned a cabin on Canyon Ferry Lake where they loved to entertain friends and family and enjoy the outdoors. They were long time members of the Meadow Lark County Club in Great Falls. They spent many winters in Hawaii and later in Indio, California. Everywhere they went they made great friends and genuinely enjoyed their time with them.
Bub leaves a legacy of true friendship with all those he met. His humor and kindness will be greatly missed. He had a deep love for his wife, his two sons, and extended family.
Bub is survived by his sons, Keith of Red Lodge, MT and Kenneth of Lopez Island, WA; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; as well as a beloved niece and nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Nora Dahlin; brothers, LaVerne Dahlin and Donald Dahlin; and his wife of 64 years, Betty Jo, in 2013.
Bub will be cremated and placed next to BJ in their "cubby" at Hillcrest Lawn Mausoleum in Great Falls. There is no planned memorial service due to covid concerns. The family is planning a celebration of life in the spring of 2021. Memorials in Bub's name may be made to Peace Hospice (1101 26th St So, Great Falls, MT 59405). Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
