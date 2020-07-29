Carol "Sparky" Danreuther
Great Falls - Carol "Sparky" Danreuther passed away on July 25, 2020, surrounded but her loving family at Benefis Hospital. Private services are being held.
Sparky came into this world, born in Havre, MT to Gene and Frances Reichelt and sister to Nancy and Wayne. When she was 16 she met a dashing young man that was smitten with her and wore her down with his charms. Dan married Sparky in 1968. In a whirl wind romance that resulted in 50 years of marriage, she gave birth to Michael, Aaron, Chris and Kayla.
From there, they lived on a farm in Carter and she worked hard as a taxi driver for her kids, running them to all their sports events. She loved the friends of her kids as much as her own and was a second mom to many of them.
She was very strong in her faith, loving Jesus and knowing that she would someday be home with him. This was her driving force of sharing the word with everyone she came in contact with.
Sparky is survived by her husband, Dan; sons, Michael (Rhonda), Aaron and Chris; daughter, Kayla (Lee); grandsons, Matthew (Jessica), Thomas, Tyler, and Eli; granddaughters, Kage, Haidyn and Dawsyn; great-grandchildren, Chloe and Caleb; and siblings, Nancy (Bill) Cronin and Wayne Reichelt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Francis Reichelt; and nephew, Brent Reichelt.
