O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Interment
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Highland Cemetery
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Northwest Family Fellowship
Great Falls - Carol E. Sliper, 80, of Great Falls, went to be with her Lord on April 12, 2019. O'Connor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Visitation will take place at O'Connor Funeral Home on Friday, April 26 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Interment will be on Saturday, April 27 at 9:30 a.m. at Highland Cemetery followed by a memorial service at Northwest Family Fellowship at 11:00 a.m.

Carol was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 10, 1938 to Emma "Betty" and Gerald Smith. She graduated from Great Falls High School. Carol had three children from her marriage to Joe Love: Janell, Rich and Karyn. She married Jim Sliper in 1985, and became step-mother to Boyd, Colleen and Joe.

Carol worked for the Great Falls School District and the Deaconess Hospital before selling Home Interiors.

As a child, she enjoyed gardening with her grandmother, from whom she gained her love for antiques. She also enjoyed playing the piano and travelling with Jim and their dogs in their motorhome throughout the U.S. and Canada. She was very active in her church, where she was a pianist for many years.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Jim. She will be greatly missed by her sister, Lea Little; children and step-children Janell Love, Rich (Carolyn) Love, Karen (Stefano) Dona, Boyd (Marlys) Sliper, Colleen (Jack) Rosenberg, and Joe (Kate) Sliper; as well as her ten grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Great Falls Rescue Mission, or a .

You may share condolences with the family at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019
