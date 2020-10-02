1/1
Carol Frances Erickson
Carol Frances Erickson

Great Falls - Carol Frances Anthony Erickson passed away on September 27, 2020, at the Renaissance in Great Falls, Montana.

She was born on May 10, 1937, in Great Falls, Montana to Frances and Ed Anthony. She graduated from Centerville High School in 1955. She worked as a manager at the DMV until her retirement. Carol was also a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Great Falls.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Roxanne Antsey and Joanne Hash. Carol is survived by her loving family, son, Dean (Linda) Erickson of Great Falls; daughter, Bobbi (Joe) Atchison of Auburndale, FL; and brother, Jerry (Linda) Anthony of Fleming Island, FL. She was also blessed by the love of six grandchildren, Mattea, Rylynn, and Shayna Erickson, and Evan (Jordan), Joely, and Trevor Atchison.

There will be a memorial service on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at O'Connor Memorial Chapel. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
