Great Falls - Carol Lou Gould, 80, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.
Carol was born on March 2, 1940 in Bad Axe, MI to parents Willard Ernest Tinsey and Esther Ethel Gallarno. In 1957 she graduated from Bad Axe High School and later attended college. She moved to Great Falls, MT in 1972 where she began her career in the Insurance industry. Carol started her own insurance business in 1981 which she proudly ran until retiring in 2005.
Carol enjoyed taking her family camping and boating, which could be interesting at times; between boats breaking down to grandchildren blindly trying to swim to shore, those trips always seemed to lead to events that made for great stories and memories.
Carol's yard was always the neighborhood get-together. Parents always knew exactly where they could find their kids playing, whether it was foosball in the basement, 3-wheelers roaring up and down the road, or playing on the first neighborhood trampoline in her backyard. We never said the local kids were safe, just that their parents always knew where to find them. She always had a great playroom for the grandchildren as well. It always seemed to be stocked with the greatest toys and a plethora of dress up clothes.
She loved to cook for her family. Holiday meals in her house was a weightwatchers nightmare. She enjoyed hockey with her sons, working in the yard and tinkering in her greenhouse.
Carol is survived in passing by sons, Kelly Gould, Shawn (Rachel) Gould, Robert Gould; daughters, Jodie (Perry) Merkel, Sherry Korst, Cheryl (Roger) Knight; sister, Maxine Wolfe; brother, Lynn (Sharon) Tinsey; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in passing by her son, Chad Gould; sister, Sandy Hardesty; her parents, Willard and Esther Tinsey; and grandson, Christopher Knight.
