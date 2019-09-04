|
Carole Anne Lamont
Great Falls - Our beloved mother has been taken by her cherished angels away from all her family and friends. She has gone to her eternal home to her loving God, and to be with those that she has missed since they left this earth. A funeral liturgy will be held on September 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Cathedral.
Carole Anne (Scarborough) LaMont passed away on August 28, 2019, surrounded by her children, as well as Byron Doherty and Father Oliver Doyle, her very special friends. She was born on July, 27, 1938, in Billings, Montana, where she was raised with a large extended family.
Her loving husband, James preceded her in death. They were soul mates and had a marriage that was meant to be. Their home was filled with love, and open to all.
Family meant more to our mom than anything else. She thought nothing of calling any of her children, regardless if they were in a meeting, out of town, or involved in something critical at the moment, to insist they took her call to help with what she needed. Carole loved hosting family gatherings, and the more family she was surrounded by, the happier she was. Although, when it came to winding down, she made sure we were aware that she was the Matriarch of the family, and we would all leave when she was ready.
Carole had work ethics that anyone would be jealous of. She worked at a variety of places that had special meaning to her. She loved to help people, and devoted her life to areas that had meaning for her. She retired from Saint Ann's, which was a perfect place for her to finish her work life.
Carole had many hobbies. Her children remember her Sweet Adeline's years vividly, and can sing many of her songs to this day. She loved using her artistic talent whether it was painting, crocheting, embroidering or sewing her children's outfits that she "believed" to be stylish. She blessed them with wonderful things such as party pants, or patchwork pants, which the nuns at their school thought were "wonderful". Her treasured hobby was spending time with her grandchildren.
Carole had a close family growing up. She loved to talk about her father, who passed away very young. She was his cherished daughter. Carole and her mother, who passed away in 2006, were great coffee buddies. Her brother Paul (Bud) who also predeceased her left her with great memories that she loved to share. He had a special way of wording things, which turned many heads. Then there was her brother Roger, who she fondly referred to as her "baby brother". Carole was a loving sister that supported him in whatever he did. They had a very special bond. Roger's wife Patti was as close as a sister-in-law can be, the treasures they could find shopping were many.
Carole always put family first, and welcomed new family members openly. Carole's passing has left a void in the hearts and lives of her children, Gerry Scarborough (deceased), Danny Schaak, Tami Kelly (Jim), Amy Strom, and Mike Ikard (Jenn); step-son, Doug LaMont also had a special place in her heart. Carole had many grandchildren who loved her dearly, Jacob, Augustus (Megan), Danny, Katie, Marissa, Samantha, Theresa, Katana, Eric (Monique), Cadence, Krisalyn (Craig), Haley (Mike), Sean (Mackenzie), Aaron, Ty, Carson, Chloe, Bryley, Kavik, Morgan, James, Kaylie, Parker, and Cecelia. Carole's many nieces and nephews were all very special to her in their own unique ways. Her friend Byron will miss Carole and their many talks, she thought of him as a son.
She was, and always will be loved beyond imagination. Her stories will be treasured, and shared with family for years to come. If any of us could exchange our tears and heartache for more time with our mother, we would say goodbye, we love you sweetheart, and you have taught us that family always comes first.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019