Carole Joyce Kohm passed away very peacefully in the presence of family on October 25, 2020 from complications of COVID pneumonia less than 2 months from her 89th Birthday.



Carole was born in Choteau, Montana in 1931 and grew up in the Browning and Glacier Park area with her parents Katherine and Clarence Salois and her siblings Gary, Midge, and Kathleen (Deeds).



She was one who loved fiercely and never gave up on love or her family. In the mid-70's she married her late husband Duran J. Kohm to whom she shared many joyous and fun filled years until his passing in 2003. Over the years, her legacy of love produced an ever growing family of many. To know Carole-- was to love Carole. She was the best friend to all who knew her.



She taught her children to live life to the fullest, work hard, and do your best. She worked in the restaurant business for many years and prior to her retirement worked for several years as a nanny for a local family. Mom never wasted a minute of her life not doing something she loved. If her and Duran were not fishing, hunting, or snow mobileing, she was working in her garden, crocheting, sewing, tying flies, making duck and rabbit dolls, or remodeling her house. She loved to shop for gifts for her family and would give anyone the coat off of her back if they needed it. Christmas was her favorite holiday so she always had her Christmas shopping done and decorations up —sometimes even before Halloween. And she loved to cook. She made the best fried chicken and cinnoman rolls this side of the Mississippi. She lived a full life—rich with love. Three days before she passed, she was painting bird houses -knowing she had COVID. She did not fear her passing, but looked forward to being home in heaven with her loved ones. What a wonderful reunion that must have been.



Carole was preceded in death by husband Duran Kohm, her parents Clarence Salois and Katherine LeCorno, her brothers Midge Salois and Gary Salois, her sister Kathleen Harwood, and step-son Duran (JoJo) Kohm.



She is survived by 4 daughters: Marla Lake of Coeur d Alene, Idaho, Linda (Joe) Stanek of Holualoa, Hawaii, Sheryl (Rick) Bittner, and Kathy (Gene) Maggie of Cut Bank, Montana, and two step-sons Dan (Karen) Kohm of Billings, Montana and Jerome (Kim ) Kohm of Las Vegas, Nevada. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, and numerous very special nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Due to the pandemic, Carole was laid to rest next to her late husband during a private burial at Mount Olivet Cemetary in Great Falls, Montana. A celebration of life will be held in at her graveside in the spring when the lilacs are blooming and the butterflies are dancing. The date will be announced in the spring.









