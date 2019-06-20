Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Highland Cemetery
Havre, MT
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Little Shell Tribal Cultural/Event Center
1529 Stuckey Road
Great Falls - Caroline K Murphy-Fleury, 85, of Great Falls, passed away late afternoon June 12th in Missoula from natural causes. She was born in Havre Montana to parents Vance Murphy and Louise Trotchie. She was raised and attended school in Havre, then she married Raymond Sivertsen and they had 4 children. After she gave birth to her 4th child, they moved to Terry, then Bozeman and ended up in Great Falls in 1967. They divorced and she married Gilbert Fleury, they celebrated 50 years together last November. She worked as a bookkeeper throughout her life.

She was on the Little Shell Tribal Council as Secretary/Treasurer and was involved for 40+ years helping work on tribal business/events and the Federal Recognition. She had a true passion in researching tribal information. She helped numerous family members complete their enrollment.

She loved family gatherings and getting as many of the family together as possible. She was the glue of the family. Her family genealogy was a real passion, she had compiled ancestory back into the 1500's. She loved being with family and shopping with her sister Deanna.

She leaves behind her husband, Gilbert Fleury; daughters, Carol (Mike) Burnett, Cheryle French, Colleen (Roger) Hill, son Clancy (Lori) Sivertsen, stepchildren Terry Mahaffey and Bruce Fleury; Sisters, Deanna (Bud) Tuss, Elaine (Phil) Moen; Brother Donald Murphy; Grandchildren Shawn, Dawn, Jamie (Justin), Carey (Terry), Ria, Eva (Shawn), Kati (Corey), Gail (Tim), Newly, Buddy, Andy (Stephani), Mack (Maggie), Kevin (Michon), Kim (Scott), Tara (Casey), Ryan (Candy), Peter, Patrick; G-Grandchildren Justin, Dejah, Chauncey, Catherine, Jaida, Jaxon, Regina, Shelbi, Levi, Brooke, Kolten, Tyler, Derek, Hailey, Tristen, Colt, Sami, Trent, Kelli, Rowen, Shawnda, Gracey, Harlie, Kyleigh, Owen, Kolten, McKinsey, Jessika, Jeramey, Sierra, Chloe, Katelyn, Alli, Kaylee, Kayden, Caleb, Christopher, with another due in July; she had 4 GG-Grandchildren with another due in December; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Vance/Olive Murphy & Louise Trotchie/Hunter, sister JoAnn Murphy, grandparents Emma & Edward Mejie, John & Caroline Trottier, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, 2 nieces and 2 nephews.

A celebration of life will be held June 25th at 4:00 pm at the Little Shell Tribal Cultural/Event Center, 1529 Stuckey Road. A family graveside service will be held in Havre at Highland Cemetery June 26th at 1:00 pm.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 20, 2019
