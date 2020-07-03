Carolyn Anne Kimmerle
Great Falls - Carolyn Anne (Herold) Kimmerle, 84, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020, in Great Falls.
She was born to Anna (Kiphaut) and Victor Joseph Herold in Teaneck, New Jersey on March 19, 1936. She attended Catholic schools and graduated from Bergenfield High School in 1954. Carolyn met Paul F. Kimmerle and they were married in Bergenfield, NJ on January 4, 1958.
Shortly after they were married, they moved to San Antonio, Texas where they started a family at Lackland Air Force Base. From 1958 to 1962, they had four children, Jeanne, Paul James, Barbara and Doris. The family then headed to Germany, where Paul was stationed at Hahn Air Force Base for three years. Their Air Force family adventure then took them briefly back stateside to McCord AFB at Tacoma, Washington. After a quick ten-month assignment, Paul received orders in 1968 to Incirlik AFB at Adana, Turkey. Carolyn then went to work for Tom Payne Supply as a secretary for the Air Force Base. They enjoyed camping on the beaches of the Mediterranean Sea in summers and picnicking in the Tarsus Forest in November in the warm climate.
In May of 1972, the family moved to Malmstrom AFB and settled in Great Falls. Carolyn worked Civil Service for 26 years at the base and retired in 2000 as the Secretary for the Missile Wing Director of Operations. She was an avid bowler and competed in numerous city, state, and national bowling tournaments and served many years as league secretary. After retirement, Carolyn took up golf and played on local leagues, partnered up with each of her three daughters. Carolyn enjoyed watching sports, especially baseball, hockey, figure-skating and football. She loved watching her kids' and grandkids' sporting events. Her other interests included traveling, reading, cooking, sewing, crocheting, needlepoint, and gardening.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul F. Kimmerle; daughter, Jeanne Louden; brother, Victor Herold II; and sister, Dorothy Backer. She is survived by her son Paul J. Kimmerle; daughters, Barbara (Billy) Walker and Doris Kimmerle all of Great Falls; brother, Arthur Herold of Vernon, CT; grandchildren, Kenny Volk of Frederick, MD, Michael Volk (Erin Doran) of Great Falls, Kristi (Brandon) Trent of Frederick, CO and Cory Louden (Samantha McRorie) of Kalispell; and great- grandchildren, Paisley and Mack Volk of Great Falls, Camrie and Gracen Trent of Frederick, CO, Leo Volk of Frederick, MD and Louise Louden of Kalispell. She also leaves behind her beloved Schnauzer, Maggie.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at The Lodge Senior Living Center for the kind compassionate care she received there. She would often tell them, "You're such a good girl!" with an appreciative smile on her face.
A viewing will be held at Schnider Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020. A funeral liturgy will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, (201 44th St S). Please respect social distancing guidelines. The service will be available to live stream from their Facebook page.
Memorials or donations suggested to Peace Hospice or Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
.