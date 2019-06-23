|
Carolyn J. Hufford
- - Carolyn J. Hufford, age 84, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's and Dementia at John Knox Village Health Center surrounded by her family and friends on December 17, 2018 in Weslaco TX. She was born January 1, 1934 in Wichita, KS the second of four children to Joe and Clara (Howard) Edwards. Carolyn was raised and went to school in Alva, Oklahoma. She was a cheerleader for the Alva High cheer squad, and graduated in 1951. She went on to Oklahoma State University where she was a member of The Kappa Delta Pi Sorority and earned a B.S. degree in Home Economics in 1955. After college she began a 14 year career molding young minds as Kindergarten and 3rd grade teacher in Sidney, NE, Denver, CO and Great Falls, MT. On September 4, 1953 Carolyn married her High School sweetheart Eugene (Gene) Hufford at the Methodist Church in Alva, Ok. In 1967 they moved to Great Falls, MT where they settled down to raise a family. In 1971 they welcomed their first son Bryon into their loving family followed by their second son Jason in 1975. She was an active member of the Episcopal Church of Incarnation alter guild, The Meadowlark Country Club Ladies Golf Association, and various other civic organizations in Great Falls, MT. In 1993 Carolyn and Gene retired to the Rio Grande Valley in Texas where she continued her civic charity work and enjoyed golfing with the lady's group at Rancho Viejo Golf Course. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 65 years Gene; Sons Bryon (Patty) of Orlando, FL, Jason (Toni) of Great Falls, MT; Sister Charlotte Burnett (Edwards) of Colorado Springs, CO; Brothers Ronald (Doris) Edwards of Alva, OK, and Daniel (Ann) Edwards of Oklahoma City, OK; Grandchildren Dylan and Cole of Great Falls, MT; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents. AN ENTOMBMENT SERVICE WILL BE HELD JUNE 25TH 2019, 10:00 AM AT THE EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF THE INCARNATION. In lieu of Flowers a donation in her memory can be made to Food For The Poor, Inc. 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073, or John Knox Village Benevolence Fund, 1300 South Borders Ave, Weslaco, TX 78596.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 23, 2019