Wolf Creek - Catherine Ann Dwyer Hiett of Wolf Creek passed away on March 30th of natural causes.

Cathy was born in 1951 in Seattle WA. She moved to Great Falls with her family in time for high school and graduated from Great Falls Central in 1969.

Cathy was a shining light in her family of 10 siblings, and also to her good friends in Wolf Creek and Craig who knew her as Cathy Annie. She will be missed terribly by all.

She wanted us to celebrate her life with a float trip down Missouri and party which we are hoping to do on June 27th.

Cathy was preceded in death by her father Allen Dwyer, her brother David and her sister Joanne. She is survived by her mother Jean Dwyer; sisters Patty, Chris, Mary, Sharon, Colleen, and Sue; and brothers Don and Tom and too many nieces and nephews to count.

Cathy, may you have endless float trips, and win at pool every Monday. We love you. Cheers!
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
