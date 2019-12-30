|
Catherine H. Steele
Great Falls - Catherine H. Steele, M.D., 95, of Great Falls, passed away on December 26, 2019, of natural causes. Born May 17, 1924, Catherine was the youngest of seven children. She attended the University of Iowa, and she and her husband Charles H. Steele each earned medical degrees from both the University of South Dakota and the University of Alabama. After completing their residencies in Detroit, Michigan, they moved to Great Falls in 1956.
Catherine, a dermatologist, established a private medical practice in Great Falls, which she and Charles later developed into a joint practice. She was quite active in the community, participating in PEO and Twentieth Century Book Club, as well as working at the soup kitchen at St. Ann's. A devout Christian, Catherine was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. She loved the outdoors, and fished, hunted big game, hiked, and studied wildflowers.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles in 2008. She is survived by their four sons, Charles, John, David, and Richard, and their families. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church (1300 Ferguson Drive, Great Falls).
Condolences may be shared online with the family at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020