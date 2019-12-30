Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
1300 Ferguson Drive
Great Falls, MT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine H. Steele


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine H. Steele Obituary
Catherine H. Steele

Great Falls - Catherine H. Steele, M.D., 95, of Great Falls, passed away on December 26, 2019, of natural causes. Born May 17, 1924, Catherine was the youngest of seven children. She attended the University of Iowa, and she and her husband Charles H. Steele each earned medical degrees from both the University of South Dakota and the University of Alabama. After completing their residencies in Detroit, Michigan, they moved to Great Falls in 1956.

Catherine, a dermatologist, established a private medical practice in Great Falls, which she and Charles later developed into a joint practice. She was quite active in the community, participating in PEO and Twentieth Century Book Club, as well as working at the soup kitchen at St. Ann's. A devout Christian, Catherine was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. She loved the outdoors, and fished, hunted big game, hiked, and studied wildflowers.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles in 2008. She is survived by their four sons, Charles, John, David, and Richard, and their families. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church (1300 Ferguson Drive, Great Falls).

Condolences may be shared online with the family at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -