Cathi Hocevar
Great Falls - Cathi Hocevar passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 5, 2020.
Cathi was born in Fargo, North Dakota on August 13, 1948, the second of seven children of Ruby and Denny Fitzgerald. She and her siblings were raised in Fargo, and she graduated from Shanley High School in 1966. Cathi attended North Dakota State University where she met New England, ND native, Tracy Clark. They married in 1968, and moved to Billings, Montana in 1969, where Tracy pursued a Master's Degree in Special Education. In 1971, they relocated to Great Falls where Cathi finished her undergraduate degree in elementary education at University of Great Falls and Tracy became employed by Great Falls Public Schools. Their first daughter, Autumn, was born in 1972, and daughter Brook in 1975.
She and Tracy amicably divorced in 1987. They continued to co-parent their daughters and always remained friends. She met Mike Hocevar in 1989, and they were married on March 24, 1990, and thus began a 30-year romance filled with humor, joy, and love. Cathi was proud to be a member of the Hocevar family, with whom she experienced many years of warmth and love.
Cathi and Mike shared many life adventures and travels, including a recent trip to Japan to visit their grandchild. She had many gifts, but one gift in particular shines especially bright, the kindness and love she showed others. She had a way of making every person she encountered feel special and important. She sent cards just to tell people she loved them. Her sparkle and smile were always quickly followed with a hug. She wanted the best for everyone and she was the first to offer help or a comforting meal. Cathi had a green thumb, and could grow almost anything. Her vegetable garden was legendary, and her yard is a peaceful retreat filled with flowers, plants, rockeries, and trellises. She had many other talents, including cooking and crafting, and all who knew her knew of her love of physical activity. She rarely missed a chance to exercise, and especially loved going to Essentrics classes at Access Fitness where she had many friends.
She worked for many years at Leo P. McMeel Insurance Company as well as, McMeel Patterson Insurance Company. She was known for her attention to detail, her work ethic, and her unflinching commitment to excellence. She touched many lives throughout her years of employment and would frequently remark how much she loved interacting with people. Cathi retired from McMeel Patterson Insurance Company in 2013.
To Cathi, family was the most important part of life, and hers was truly unique. She and her siblings spoke daily, and shared a fierce and deep love of one another. They celebrated birthdays, took summer trips, and demonstrated the power of love to those around them. In addition to her siblings, Cathi had four best friends with whom she shared all of life's joys and sorrows. They were Julie Manor of Ogden, UT, Peg McCluey of Great Falls, Sandie Mocnik of Omaha, NE, and Joyce Adams (passed on) formerly from Augusta, MT.
There are no words to express the pain we feel at the loss of Cathi. She was the heart of our family, our North Star, the one who kept our worlds turning. Her light shined brightly, and we are forever changed by her joy and love.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Hocevar; daughters, Autumn (Gary) Gleason and Brook (Jon) Clark; granddaughter, Sala Clark; siblings, Denise Yunker, Mary (Jim) Martinez, John (Deb) Fitzgerald, Patti (Tim) Mahoney, Clare (Kevin) Donnalley, and Peggi (Mark) Hughes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per her request, there will be no services; however, a celebration of her life is planned for the summer of 2021. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
. Gifts in her honor can be made to the Great Falls Food Bank.