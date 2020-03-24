Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Solid Rock Bible Church
Cecil LaVern Durbin


1935 - 2020
Cecil LaVern Durbin Obituary
Cecil LaVern Durbin

Great Falls - Cecil LaVern Durbin, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in his home. A memorial service will take place at the Solid Rock Bible Church on Friday, March 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.

Cecil was born on February 3, 1935, in Conception Junction, MO, to Julius and Odelia Durbin. He married Barbara Ann Nelson on September 3, 1957, in Lewistown, MT. Together they had three children, Joseph, Mark, and Christine. The family moved to Great Falls in 1963 to raise their beautiful family. Cecil worked for 15 years at the City of Great Falls Sanitation Department then was an owner/operator and drove semi across the country. These were only a few of his many skills and occupations.

Cecil had a passion for the community. He volunteered with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks and for the church. Cecil helped everyone he met, whether he was putting his welding skills to work, or just lending a hand. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, including his five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Cecil is survived by his brother, Francis Durbin; sisters, Odelia Wells and Betty Ann Bright; children, Joseph (Keely) Durbin, Mark (Melody) Durbin and Christine Durbin; grandchildren, Sean (Stephanie) Durbin, Leather (Joe) Hersey, Rachel (Jeff) Rader, Crystal Elletson and Tommy Durbin; and 12 wonderful great-grandchildren.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
