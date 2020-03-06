|
Cecil Leroy Warren
Great Falls - Cecil Warren, 82, passed away February 28, 2020. A memorial service and reception are scheduled for March 19, 2020, at 10:00 am at First Congregational UCC (2900 9th Ave S).
Cecil was born December 31, 1937, in Liberty, Missouri. He earned a basketball scholarship to Western Montana College in Dillon, MT, where he excelled on the court and graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Later, he earned a Master's Degree in Administration. Cecil was inducted into the Western Basketball Hall of Fame.
In 1962, Cecil married his college sweetheart, Sandra Armstrong, and began his teaching/coaching career in Malta, and then Shelby, MT. Cecil and Sandy had two sons, Michael and Todd. From 1969 until 1980, Cecil was the Athletic Director for Libby High School. Later, he became the Activities Director for the Helena School District. Cecil, who was well recognized throughout the community, loved his job and retired in 1993.
In 1991, Sandy passed away. Later, Cecil embarked upon a second journey of love with Bonnie Townsend Thill. They were married in 1995, and enjoyed nearly 25 years together. They merged two beautiful families and had many adventures. Cecil loved his family unconditionally, and he attended as many sporting events as possible.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020