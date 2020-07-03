1/2
Cecilia Heffelfinger
1920 - 2020
Cecilia Heffelfinger

Great Falls - Ceclilia Heffelfinger, 99, of Great Falls, Montana passed away on June 25, 2020.

Cecilia was born on July 22, 1920, in New York City, the daughter of Nicholas and Ida Tamassia.

She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School near Long Island, and then attended Paine Hall School to become a medical assistant. Cecilia then served an internship at a local hospital.

Cecilia met John R. Heffelfinger and the two married in 1942 in Cambria Heights, New York. Following their marriage, Cecilia was able to stay home to care for their son while John was serving in the war effort. After the war, they stayed in New York, before the military moved them to Germany. John was stationed in Great Falls in 1956, where they made their home, except for a 3 year posting in Tokyo, Japan.

Cecilia and John loved taking their children camping and fishing. For one month during the summer each year, they spent their time in Glacier National Park. In later years, Cecilia and John spent the summers at the cabin they had built, on the Missouri near Dearborn. Many family gatherings were held there.

Cecilia was an artistic person, and enjoyed painting and ceramics. She was an avid reader and loved fly fishing. She also had a strong love for animals and was a member of Audubon. She was preceded in death by her beloved dog, Buck; cockatiel, Tweety; and her cat, Tiger.

She is survived by two sons, Nicholas Heffelfinger of Great Falls, MT and Eric (Elaine) Heffelfinger) of Maricopa, AZ; daughter, Jean (Harold) Wahl of Great Falls, MT; two sisters, Gloria D. Mills of Florida and Rita Tamassia of California; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Cecilia was preceded in death by her loving husband, John R. Heffelfinger; and their son, John R. Heffelfinger.

A private funeral mass will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
