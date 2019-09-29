Services
Chad E. Gould Obituary
Chad E. Gould

Great Falls - Chad Everett Gould, 48, of Great falls, passed away on September 18, 2019.

Chad was born to Carol and Willard Gould in Pigeon, MI, and moved to Montana in January of 1972.

He was a hockey enthusiast his whole life. He loved the outdoors and all recreational vehicles.

Chad married Shan Guilberte in 1997, and raised Tristen and Kyli.

He leaves behind his mother; six siblings; nieces; and nephews.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019
