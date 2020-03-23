Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Riverside Railyard Skate Park
Great Falls, MT
Resources
Chance L. Weidman

Chance L. Weidman

Great Falls - Chance L. Weidman died of a gunshot wound on March 19, 2020, in Great Falls at the tender age of 19. His family is heartbroken and will miss him terribly.

He is survived by his parents, Kyle and Sumer Weidman; siblings, Alex Weidman, Dominic Bronson, Jared Bronson, Kodda Weidman, and Savannah Cadieux; grandparents, Steve and Scarlet Weidman, Ronald Denney, and Rhonda Sage; aunt and uncle, Lacey and Keith Weidman; and numerous cousins.

Chance's celebration of life will be held at the Riverside Railyard Skate Park in Great Falls at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, followed by a potluck reception. Donations for Chance's final expenses can be made via his GoFundMe account on Facebook and at Warehouse Pawn in Great Falls.

To read the full obituary or share condolences online with the family, please visit www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
