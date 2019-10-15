Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Charleen S. "Char" Dilley

Great Falls - Charleen S. "Char" Dilley 8/31/49 - 10/15/19.

Char was born in Lakeside, California. She lived in California until she met the love of her life, Jay. They were married on June 7, 1969, in Las Vegas and they just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

In 1972, she moved along with her family to Montana. She had many jobs during her lifetime; shoe clerk, grocery checker for Safeway and Nobles, City of Great Falls, State of Montana cooking for firefighters, and health caregiver for the elderly.

She was outgoing and could strike up a conversation with anyone, nobody was a stranger. She loved the sun, butterflies and her backyard, where the birds ate out of her hand.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jayleen Peck; brother, Otis Barker; her mother, Charlotte Robinson; and her father, Earl Barker.

Char is survived by her husband, Jay Dilley; son, Rob Dilley; daughter, Chris (Rick) Peck; sisters, Debby (John) Swain and Earleen Tehan; grandson, Gavin Peck; and niece Lori Swain.

Special thank you to Dr. Rosenbloom, Jim Ferguson R.N. and all of the staff on the Benefis 4th Floor in the South Tower and to Benefis Peace Hospice.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Do Bar (1800 3rd Street NW). In lieu of flowers please make donations in Char's name to Benefis Peace Hospice.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
