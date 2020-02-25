|
Charles A. "Chuck" Dallas
Wilsall - Charles A. "Chuck" Dallas, 64, of Wilsall, Montana, and longtime member of the Ringling 5, has passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 with the love of his family surrounding him. A celebration of life in honor of Chuck will be held on Friday, February 28, 1:00P.M. at the Shields Valley Elementary School gymnasium. Reception will follow at the school cafeteria. The complete obituary is forthcoming. To view the obituary and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020