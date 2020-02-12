|
Charles Alfred Rowe
Newark - Charles Alfred Rowe, 86, of Newark, Delaware, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 10, 2020.
Son of Alfred "Bud" Rowe and Alice "Ally" Ledbetter Rowe, he was born in Great Falls, Montana, on February 7, 1934. Charles graduated from Great Falls High School. Growing up in Montana, hunting was part of his life and he enjoyed many trips back to hunt and to visit with friends and family. He loved to ski, winning trophies in downhill racing. This was a love he passed on to his children and grandchildren.
His education began at Montana State University, followed by two years serving his country in Korea. He later attended Southern Methodist University before attending the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the University of Chicago where he met his wife-to-be, Eugenia.
Charles moved his young family to Newark, Delaware in 1965 where he began his career as an Art Professor at the University of Delaware. During that time, he completed his Masters of Fine Arts at The Tyler School of Art at Temple University. After over 30 years of teaching, he retired as Professor Emeritus in 1997.
Charles had a very distinguished career, exhibiting in venues nationally and internationally. His artwork has been displayed in the Pentagon, the Smithsonian, the World Trade Center, the Library of Congress, the NASA Space Museum and the Louvre, with permanent displays at the C.M. Russell Gallery in Great Falls, Montana and the State Justice Building in Helena, Montana, as well as many private collections. In 1976, Charles was selected to exhibit with "American Painters in Paris" as part of the bicentennial celebration. He also painted the 1981 Delaware Duck stamp.
Charles and Eugenia shared a very full life. They visited North Africa and South America, and travelled extensively throughout the United States and Europe, including a fabulous year in Spain.
Charles was a man of great integrity, who loved his country and had a conviction to always do what is right. He was brilliant artist, a loving man, and a gifted storyteller. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Charles is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eugenia Dean Rowe; daughter Allison and her husband Ed Norfleet of Alpharetta, GA; son Jon and his wife Cheryl Cutler Rowe of Rocky Hill, CT; daughter Dorian and husband John Kleinstuber of Bethany Beach, DE; and 6 grandchildren, Tyler and Lexie Norfleet, Megan and Caitlin Rowe, and Matthew and Mark Kleinstuber. He was preceded in death by his siblings Edithann Janetski, Robert Rowe and Ally Lou Baker.
A celebration of Charles's life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his favorite charity, Autism Delaware.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020