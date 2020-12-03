Charles Allen Penwell
Great Falls - Charles Allen Penwell passed away on November 24, 2020, at Park Place Nursing Home, from Covid. We wish to thank all his caregivers and staff, as well as friends and extended family who helped to brighten his life throughout his nearly three year stay there. Although the years since his stroke were very confining, Chuck accepted his condition and was not a complainer. Now he has been released from his body's confinement into the loving arms of his savior, Jesus. Praise God! "Absent from the body; present with the Lord." II Corinthians 5:8
Chuck was born in Great Falls, MT to Charles and Olive Penwell on June 14, 1940. He grew up in Vaughn with his siblings, Charlotte (Don, deceased) Irish of Great Falls, Clara (Brian) Zander of Manitoba, Canada, Patty (Dave) Olson of Vaughn, and Dexter (Kamala) Penwell of Great Falls.
Charles worked for the state grain lab, Meadow Gold Dairy, and the Montana Air National Guard, from which he retired after over 26 years of service. After retirement, he worked for two years for H&R Block.
Always a family man, Chuck adored his beloved wife of 57 years, Barbara; his two children, Clint Penwell (deceased) Great Falls, MT, and Lonnie Jackson of Arlington, TX, and the light of his life, his granddaughter, Melissa (Liz) Fuston (Josh) of Fort Worth, TX. He also treasured his nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and was excitedly awaiting news of the gender of his first great-grandchild at the time of his passing.
As an active member of Grace Baptist Church, now Living Grace Church since 1967, Chuck loved his Lord and enjoyed the fellowship of other believers. Chuck also enjoyed adventures in God's beautiful country with traveling, backpacking, hunting, fishing, canoeing, bike riding, wood carving, and photography.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; son; and two nephews. Due to Covid restrictions, Chuck's family will be hosting a delayed memorial service in the summer of 2021. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
