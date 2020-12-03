1/1
Charles Allen Penwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Allen Penwell

Great Falls - Charles Allen Penwell passed away on November 24, 2020, at Park Place Nursing Home, from Covid. We wish to thank all his caregivers and staff, as well as friends and extended family who helped to brighten his life throughout his nearly three year stay there. Although the years since his stroke were very confining, Chuck accepted his condition and was not a complainer. Now he has been released from his body's confinement into the loving arms of his savior, Jesus. Praise God! "Absent from the body; present with the Lord." II Corinthians 5:8

Chuck was born in Great Falls, MT to Charles and Olive Penwell on June 14, 1940. He grew up in Vaughn with his siblings, Charlotte (Don, deceased) Irish of Great Falls, Clara (Brian) Zander of Manitoba, Canada, Patty (Dave) Olson of Vaughn, and Dexter (Kamala) Penwell of Great Falls.

Charles worked for the state grain lab, Meadow Gold Dairy, and the Montana Air National Guard, from which he retired after over 26 years of service. After retirement, he worked for two years for H&R Block.

Always a family man, Chuck adored his beloved wife of 57 years, Barbara; his two children, Clint Penwell (deceased) Great Falls, MT, and Lonnie Jackson of Arlington, TX, and the light of his life, his granddaughter, Melissa (Liz) Fuston (Josh) of Fort Worth, TX. He also treasured his nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and was excitedly awaiting news of the gender of his first great-grandchild at the time of his passing.

As an active member of Grace Baptist Church, now Living Grace Church since 1967, Chuck loved his Lord and enjoyed the fellowship of other believers. Chuck also enjoyed adventures in God's beautiful country with traveling, backpacking, hunting, fishing, canoeing, bike riding, wood carving, and photography.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; son; and two nephews. Due to Covid restrictions, Chuck's family will be hosting a delayed memorial service in the summer of 2021. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schnider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved