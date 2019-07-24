|
|
Charles "Chuck" Dailey
Great Falls - Charles "Chuck" Dailey, 89, of Great Falls passed away on July 22, 2019. He was born in Great Falls on December 27, 1929, to Charlie and Emma (Gratton) Dailey. First of 9 children, Chuck attended St. Mary's Catholic School and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1949. He served his country in Korea earning a Korean Service Medal and UN Service Medal.
He met Rosemary Reisenauer in 1954, and was married at Our Lady of Lourdes on July 28, 1956. They had four children, three sons Brooks (Carla) Dailey, Brett (Donna) Dailey, John Dailey and one daughter Christy (Shaun) DeBray.
His first jobs included working as a butcher for the White House Market in Great Falls and as a construction foreman for Sletten Construction. After he was married he started farming with his father-in-law Mark Reisenauer north of Chester. The summers were spent farming and the winters in Great Falls. At 88, he still loved to farm with his son Brooks and would work several hours a day on the tractor or combine.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Rosemary; his four children; eight grandchildren; Cory Dailey, Sarah Nordland, Matthew DeBray, Rachel Farrow, Nick Jenness, Colline DeBray, Brendan Dailey, Colin Dailey, and Anna Dailey; three great-grandchildren, Logan Nordland, Amy Nordland and Brinley Dailey; sisters, Margie Hillyard, Janet White, both of Great Falls, Lennie White of Princeton, Kentucky and Deborah Mcllrath of Eugene, OR.
Chuck was preceded in death by parents, Charlie and Emma Dailey, brothers, Tommy and Pat, sisters, Joyce Matuska and Bonnie Teague.
He was a member of the Great Falls Elks Club, Uptown Optimist Club, Montana Farmers Union, and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Chuck bowled for many years at the local Elks Club and Littles Lanes. He won many league championships and won or placed in several tournaments.
He enjoyed watching the Seattle Mariners play baseball and U of M Grizzly football. Chuck loved to hunt and fish. He was very successful at elk hunting and filled his yearly tag many times. He fished the Missouri and lakes of Montana for trout. When he was into his 50's he took on the challenge of walleye fishing and participated in many Hell Creek Walleye tournaments. Nothing was better than catching walleye with his sons, daughter and grandkids and putting on a fabulous fish fry. On Christmas Eve, 1991, he caught one of his largest walleye weighing 10 lbs, 4oz. If he could fish every day, he would.
A rosary will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. a funeral mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with a burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery to follow.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 24, 2019