Charles "Chuck" Eugene Meredith
Great Falls - Charles "Chuck" Eugene Meredith, 80, passed away March 5, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held on March 23, 2019 at the Eagle Lodge, 1501 9th Street South at 1:00 p.m.
Charles was born March 19, 1938 in Great Falls to Charles and Kathleen Meredith. He graduated from Geyser High School and spent 2 years at the University of Montana.
He served 11 years in the Army, where he married Sandra Brown in 1961. After discharge from the Army, he joined Farming and Ranching Industry, retiring in 2009.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Becky Hay; son, Tim Meredith; grandchildren Tyler and Amber Hay, Chase and Christian Meredith; great grandson, Jensyn Hay; sisters, Ruby Emerson, Patricia Haskins, Janice Boyd, Betty Langan; and brother Steve Meredith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Meredith; parents, Charles and Kathleen Meredith; brother, John Meredith; and grandson, Daniel Hay.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019